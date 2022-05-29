PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.84% of PPG Industries worth $1,982,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,036,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $130.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.70.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

