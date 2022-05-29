Presearch Achieves Market Cap of $43.19 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $43.19 million and $183,117.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

