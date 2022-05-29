Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

PRMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $13,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 50.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 101,764 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 384,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 179,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

