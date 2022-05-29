Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) vs. Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Head-To-Head Survey

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.5% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progress Software and Matterport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $531.31 million 3.98 $78.42 million $1.79 27.01 Matterport $111.17 million 14.38 -$338.06 million ($1.91) -2.97

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport. Matterport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 14.40% 39.08% 11.53% Matterport -233.50% -53.37% -22.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Progress Software and Matterport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 Matterport 0 2 5 0 2.71

Progress Software presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Matterport has a consensus price target of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 119.20%. Given Matterport’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than Progress Software.

Summary

Progress Software beats Matterport on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It also offers DataDirect Connect, which provides data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; MOVEit that offers secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; Chef, an infrastructure automation platform to build, deploy, manage, and secure applications in multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and on-premises; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. In addition, the company provides Kemp LoadMaster, a load balancing solutions; and Kemp Flowmon network performance monitoring and diagnostic solutions that collect and analyze network telemetry from various sources. Further, it provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. The company sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality. It offers solutions for real estate, photography, travel and hospitality, retail, insurance and restoration, industrial and facilities management, architecture, and engineering and construction industries. Matterport, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.