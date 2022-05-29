PTK Acquisition (TSE:PTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PTK Acquisition (TSE:PTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of PTK Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
