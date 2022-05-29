Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Flowers Foods, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Flowers Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of FLO opened at $27.33 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 59,255 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 915,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after buying an additional 112,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

