Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for approximately 3.3% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Qorvo worth $93,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 757.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,274,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

