RAI Finance (SOFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 334% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,435.50 or 0.35533166 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00500347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008904 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

