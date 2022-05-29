Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RPD. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.06.

RPD opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 32.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

