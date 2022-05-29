Raymond James Trims Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Target Price to C$10.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLN. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.10.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cody Slater bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,484,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,352,333.20. Also, insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,619,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,072,689.24. Insiders have bought a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $175,477 in the last 90 days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

