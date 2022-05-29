Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 115,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,182. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

RSSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Research Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.