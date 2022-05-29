Reviewing Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 5 11 0 2.59 Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus target price of $29.68, suggesting a potential upside of 197.08%. Sunworks has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 176.38%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Sunworks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A -23.36% -6.61% Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million 2.53 -$162.00 million N/A N/A Sunworks $101.15 million 0.65 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.88

Sunworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Sunworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

