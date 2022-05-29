RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $574.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock traded up $12.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.03. The stock had a trading volume of 896,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,701. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 12 month low of $236.29 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.01 and its 200 day moving average is $422.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

