Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($55.37) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CWK opened at GBX 3,060 ($38.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,359.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,535.62. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,600 ($32.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($52.85).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 55.60 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

