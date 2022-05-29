Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUSMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Russel Metals stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

