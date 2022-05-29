Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.97 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,638. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $201.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

