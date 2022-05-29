Sandia Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 0.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AGGRU remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

