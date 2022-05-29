Sandia Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.
Separately, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000.
OTCMKTS:GHACU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,927. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.
