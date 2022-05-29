Sandia Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned about 0.35% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $8,453,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 88,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.