Scanetchain (SWC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Scanetchain (SWC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Scanetchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scanetchain has a total market capitalization of $4,926.87 and $5.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scanetchain has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scanetchain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,343.84 or 1.00013084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Scanetchain Coin Profile

Scanetchain (CRYPTO:SWC) is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Scanetchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanetchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scanetchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scanetchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scanetchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scanetchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.