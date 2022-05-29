Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives $6.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCFLF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.81) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.51) to €7.50 ($7.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.98) to €6.00 ($6.38) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SCFLF remained flat at $$5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $987.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

