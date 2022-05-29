Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SM. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

NYSE SM opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 5.19. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SM Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

