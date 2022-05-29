SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Reaches $89,873.27

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $89,873.27 and $28.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

