Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AJB. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.10) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.03) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 377 ($4.74).

LON:AJB opened at GBX 271 ($3.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 242.80 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 452.40 ($5.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 2.78 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

