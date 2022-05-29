Short Interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Expands By 48.4%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,400 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 616,800 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.28. 479,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,935 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

