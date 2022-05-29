Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Drops By 38.9%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $947,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. 74,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,837. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

