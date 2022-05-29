Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Rises By 91.3%

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the April 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELKEF. DNB Markets upgraded Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS ELKEF remained flat at $$3.70 during trading hours on Friday. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

About Elkem ASA (Get Rating)

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.