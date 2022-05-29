Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Rises By 91.3%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the April 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELKEF. DNB Markets upgraded Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS ELKEF remained flat at $$3.70 during trading hours on Friday. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

