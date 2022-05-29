Short Interest in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Rises By 65.5%

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the April 30th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.17.

Get FirstService alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FirstService by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,029,000 after purchasing an additional 879,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,626,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FirstService by 46.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after acquiring an additional 181,397 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstService by 75.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,627,000 after acquiring an additional 177,928 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV traded up $5.50 on Friday, reaching $125.95. The company had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average is $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $115.33 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.