Short Interest in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Drops By 37.1%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

NASDAQ:FFHL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988. The company has a market cap of $17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.