Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Drops By 41.4%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 112,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 52,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.