Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Declines By 60.2%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the April 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
IAALF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 222,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.84. IBC Advanced Alloys has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (Get Rating)
