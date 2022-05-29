Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Declines By 60.2%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the April 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IAALF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 222,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.84. IBC Advanced Alloys has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

