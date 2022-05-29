Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Drops By 53.5%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PHG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,634. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

