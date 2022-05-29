Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Declines By 50.0%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS KLYCY traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Kunlun Energy has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.2884 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 46.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

About Kunlun Energy (Get Rating)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

