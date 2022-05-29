Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Declines By 36.4%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE MTR traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $28.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.