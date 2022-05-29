Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Declines By 36.4%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE MTR traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.