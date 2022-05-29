Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Declines By 60.7%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OXSQL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 6,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Get Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.