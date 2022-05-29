Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Increases By 70.0%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Shares of PXSAP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.