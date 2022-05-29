Short Interest in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Drops By 44.4%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 590,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE:SCU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.26. 88,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,873. The firm has a market cap of $790.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.64. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -54.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 78.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

