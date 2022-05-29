Short Interest in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Increases By 119.3%

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the April 30th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $52,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $97,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VTIQ stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.