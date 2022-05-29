Sologenic Price Down 2% Over Last Week (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $110.97 million and approximately $287,920.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

