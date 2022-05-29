SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.55 Million

Brokerages expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $186.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.10 million. SP Plus posted sales of $141.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $745.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $747.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $794.60 million, with estimates ranging from $783.20 million to $806.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after buying an additional 33,994 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after buying an additional 87,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.00. 49,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.50. SP Plus has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $34.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.