SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 554.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 119,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,541,000 after purchasing an additional 101,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,343. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $306.28 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

