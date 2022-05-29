SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.07. 2,769,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.70. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $306.28 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.