SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 761,581 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,247,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,035,000 after acquiring an additional 264,337 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

