SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Holdings Increased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,687 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,898,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,032.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,717,000.

GLDM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.83. 1,579,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

