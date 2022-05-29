Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.69.

SPPI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.74. 2,114,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,586. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $132.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

