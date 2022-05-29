Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ (SPPI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 2,114,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.