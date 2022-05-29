Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $20.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRAD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of SRAD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 142,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,035. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

