Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) Insider Sarah Slater Buys 20,000 Shares

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI – Get Rating) insider Sarah Slater bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,133.38).

Shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Friday. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72.

Get Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.