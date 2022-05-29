State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,956,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $2,177,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Shares of DD opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

