Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.24. 1,330,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,043 shares of company stock worth $43,262,888. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

